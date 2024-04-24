Helping local businesses

The storm on April 17 caused damage to the storefront at The Computer Guru, 240 S. Sandusky St. in Bucyrus. Courtesy | Crawford Partnership

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Partnership, together with Geenex Solar and Magnificent Maid, announced April 18 that three new programs are available to assist small businesses negatively impacted by the recent storms and a 110 mph tornado that wreaked havoc in Bucyrus on April 17.

Geenex Solar announced its Wombat Solar Community Rebuild & Recover Grant program, offering Crawford County businesses grants of up to $2,500 to assist in recovery. Companies interested in the program can apply here. Geenex is a noted developer of greenfield utility-scale solar projects in the U.S.

Leah Cordy, community relations director at Geenex, said, “We are committed to helping Crawford County businesses bounce back stronger. Our Wombat Solar Community Rebuilding Grant aims to provide immediate financial assistance to those impacted by the recent devastating weather.”

Local cleaning service Magnificent Maid also announced its Storm Clean Up program, whereby local businesses negatively impacted by the storms can receive a free interior cleaning to assist in getting things back to normal. Those businesses interested in participating can reach out to the company at (419) 561-4429 or by email at [email protected].

Owner Dustin Ritchie said, “In these tough times, clean spaces can make a big difference. Our Storm Clean Up program is designed to help local businesses restore normalcy without worrying about the cost.”

Additionally, the Crawford Partnership announced its zero-percent interest rate Recover Crawford Business Relief Loan fund. In partnership with the Community Foundation for Crawford County, the partnership is offering loans of up to $10,000 to small businesses and nonprofits to assist with short-term expenses related to getting back up and running. Loans are granted on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as funds are available.

An application can be found at crawfordpartnership.org/recovercrawford. All application fees are waived. Businesses can contact Sarah Herrle, economic development manager, at [email protected] with additional questions.

Crawford Partnership President & CEO David Zak said, “As our community faces these challenges, I am so grateful for support being offered to local businesses. We hope our Recover Crawford Emergency Loan fund, in partnership with the Community Foundation, helps alleviate the financial burdens businesses are currently facing as they work to get back on their feet. We want them to know they are not alone.”

Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for education and economic development is a private, nonprofit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County.

To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, visit crawfordpartnership.org.

Submitted by the Crawford Partnership.