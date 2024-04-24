Auditor helping with storm damage

Due to the recent storms and tornadoes in Crawford County, Auditor Robyn Sheets is announcing that her office is available to help property owners whose property may have been damaged as a result of the storms.

“Ohio law gives county auditors the authority to reduce real estate values for properties that have been damaged or destroyed by a storm, fire, or other disaster,” said Sheets.

For a building that was either damaged or destroyed, it may be eligible for a tax reduction. Affected property owners can file an application with the auditor’s office for valuation deduction (DTE Form 26) or an application for tax refund for destroyed manufactured homes (DTE Form 49).

Applications can be found online at ccauditor.crawford-co.org/real-estate/, by calling 419-562- 7941, or by emailing [email protected] to request a form by email. Property owners may also visit the auditor’s office at 112 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Once a completed application is received by the office, a property appraiser will visit the property to gather information and observe the property in order to determine an adjustment to the property’s estimated market value based on the severity of the damage.

In closing, Sheets reminds property owners that his office is a “resource” to “help property owners, and we are here to assure the fair and equitable valuation of properties in Crawford County.”

Submitted by the Crawford County Auditor’s Office.