Galion schools receive Purple Star Award

Galion Middle School and Galion Intermediate School have been honored with the Purple Star Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. This award recognizes the schools’ outstanding commitment to supporting military-connected students and families.

The Purple Star Award is a testament to the dedication of the Galion City School District to providing essential resources and a supportive environment for military families. The schools completed all required activities to qualify for this recognition, demonstrating their commitment to serving military-connected youth.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann expressed his pride in receiving this accolade, stating, “As a district, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve those who serve our country. Many hands helped achieve this recognition, including Leigh Ann Patterson and Jon Stinehour, who spearheaded this initiative at the intermediate and middle schools. I’m proud of our staff for making this commitment to supporting these students and families in our school community.”

The Purple Star designation, valid for 2024-27, is a mark of distinction for schools committed to supporting students and families within the military community. To achieve this esteemed recognition, schools must adhere to criteria set forth by Ohio’s Purple Star Advisory Board. This includes the appointment of a dedicated staff point-of-contact tasked with ensuring the seamless integration of military students and families into the school community. Additionally, recognized schools demonstrate their commitment by implementing specialized programs tailored to meet the unique needs of military-connected youth. Districts must also showcase their support by hosting meaningful military recognition events, fostering a culture of appreciation and inclusivity within the school environment.

Future Forward Ohio, the state’s strategic educational priorities, acknowledges the significance of overcoming barriers to learning and underscores the importance of providing comprehensive support to military-connected youth. The Purple Star Award acknowledges Galion Middle School and Galion Intermediate School’s efforts in ensuring these students’ wellness and academic success.

As part of the Purple Star designation, the district is encouraged to display the Purple Star logo on its website and in various physical locations to showcase its commitment to serving military families. For more information on Galion City School District, visit www.galionschools.org.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.