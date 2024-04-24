MSYO spring concert set for May 5

The talented area youth who make up the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (MSYO) will perform their spring concert at the Renaissance Theatre under the direction of Stephen Domka on Sunday, May 5, at 3:30 p.m.

The MSYO will perform “Suite No. 1 in G” by Martin Rutherford, “Cumberland Cross” by Carl Strommen, “An American Rhapsody” by Richard Meyer, and “The Phantom of the Opera” medley by Calvin Custer. Three MSYO seniors will be featured as soloists with the orchestra. They are Scott Bartlett (viola) Concerto in D Minor by Vivaldi; Clarissa Cousart (Trombone) Morceau Symphonique by Alexandre Guilmant; and Wyatt Miller (Violin) Symphonie Espagnol by Lalo. All three soloists are seniors at Lexington High School.

According to Domka, “The Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra Spring Concert has a theme of colors that mirror the vast American landscape and pioneer spirit similar to the music of Aaron Copland. As the program evolves into the second half, a grand finale will feature well-known favorites from the ‘Phantom of the Opera.’”

The MSYO features some of north central Ohio’s finest musicians, primarily in high school. This season’s youth orchestra is primarily made of students from a 12-county region representing the following schools: Ashland, Clearfork, Crestline, Crestview, Fredericktown, Galion, Home School, Lexington, Mansfield Senior, Northmor, Ontario, Shelby, Willard, and Wooster.

The Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra includes:

• Flute: Emma Fowler, Mason Diaz, Debra Primm, Rachel Hassinger, Madeline Saltzgiver

• Oboe: Eliana Fittante

• Clarinet: Peyton Putnam, Kaiden Parsons, Allison Russell

• Bass Clarinet: Abby Hostettler

• Bassoon: Lilly Heydinger

• Horn: Maja Seibel

• Trumpet: Maria Welch, Andrew Lloyd, Adam Policz

• Trombone: Clarissa Cousart, Logan Bartlett, Chayton Winters, Kayla Selan, Parker Brown

• Tuba: Cameron Fullen

• Percussion: Ava Ghazarian, Scarlett Pryor, Carter Anderson-Tharpe

• Violin I: Wyatt Miller, Iris Prifti, Callie Kaschube, Drew Hooper, Randy Domka, Landon Nicholson

• Violin II: Emma Tingley, Owen Garver, Amelia Hughes, Willow Roberts, Gage Devaney, Lilian Fox, Jenna Halfhill, Sophia Layman, Elliott Christie, David Winans

• Viola: Scott Bartlett, Avery Miley, Ben Wiltanger, Natalie Badnell, Alexis Foster, Sylvia Secrist

• Cello: Gabe Hill, James Prinz, Brayden Vance, Sonja Gottschling, Elyssa Van Langevelde, Adrik Dudgeon, Finn Devaney, Ava Worcester, Natalie Holmes, Melody Smith

• Bass: Lydia Schroeder, Wesley Holtz, Kolton Clever, Charlie Jimenez

A vital part of the Mansfield Symphony’s education initiative, the MYSO gives high school students an additional opportunity for musical growth by rehearsing and performing with other student musicians from the area, particularly if their high school does not have the resources to offer a full orchestra experience. By participating in the MSYO program, students get the opportunity to perform a wide variety of fine orchestral music within a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets are available at the Renaissance box office by calling 419-522-2726 or visiting rentickets.org. Adult tickets are $10 while student tickets are $5. Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra performances are presented as part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series with additional support from the Russell and Mary Gimbel Foundation.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.