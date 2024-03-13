Three Tigers place in state tournament

Galion High School’s three state placers pose for a photo outside the Schottenstein Center in Columbus during the state wrestling tournament held this past weekend. They are (left to right) Gradey Harding, Alex Griffith and Carter Trukovich. Courtesy | Galion Tigers Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio —Three Galion wrestlers traveled to the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University over the weekend and returned state placers.

Competing in the OHSAA state wrestling tournament in Division II, sophomore Gradey Harding placed second in the 120-pound weight class, senior Alex Griffith earned a third-place finish in the 285-pound weight class, and freshman Carter Trukovich claimed fifth in the 113-pound weight class.

Harding kicked off the tournament with a 16-3 major decision victory of Butler’s Jadon Gyan. In the quarterfinals, Harding earned another major decision victory by a score of 13-4 over Streetsboro’s Anthony Sindelar.

With a berth in the championship match on the line, Harding earned a 5-1 decision over Watterson’s Neal Krysty.

In the championship match, Harding battled Buckeye’s Colyn Limbert until the end, falling by a 3-1 decision.

In the 285-pound weight class, Griffith, who holds the school’s all-time record for wins, opened with a close 1-0 decision over Canfield’s Vince Luce before pinning McClain’s Ethan Hill in the quarterfinals.

After suffering a defeat in sudden victory to Hawken’s Will Greenberg, Griffith rebounded in the semifinals of the consolation bracket to defeat Oakwood’s Carter Stack by a 3-1 decision.

In the third-place match, Griffith battled to a 5-1 decision over Hubbard’s Nick Bowser.

For Trukovich, who tied the school record for the highest placing at the state meet by a freshman, his quest to make the podium began with a 6-4 decision over Louisville’s Kaiden Barker.

After losing via a fall to Carrollton’s Kail Snair, Trukovich rebounded in a big way, defeating Canton South’s Renzo Tello by a score of 12-3.

In the third round of the consolation bracket, Trukovich claimed a 3-0 decision over Wauseon’s Joseph Lugabihl, but lost by a 5-1 decision in consolation semifinals to Ontario’s Jacob Ohl.

Trukovich went on to earn a fifth-place finish by earning a 13-3 major decision over Claymont’s Daniel McGarr.