Getting face to face with frogs

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Face to Face: Frogs

Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to come face to face with … frogs! Kids will get to touch or hold a gray tree frog, a northern leopard frog, an American toad, a Spring peeper, and a western chorus frog as we learn all about the life cycles and unique adaptations of Ohio’s native frog species. We will even venture outside to listen for calling frogs, honing our spring frog call identification skills!

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.