Highlights from PCTC board meeting

At its regular meeting on Dec. 18, the Pioneer Career and Technology Center Board of Education took the following actions:
• Approved Exchange of Services Agreement with OSU/Mansfield Branch for Teaching Professions program.
• Accepted Talent Ready Grant of $23,038 for Adult Education.
• Accepted donations as follows:
Avenue Church, Park Ave. – generous monetary donation of $750. This monetary donation will be used to purchase food items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet.
Mary Lee Barr, Shelby – generous monetary donation of $500 for the Art Barr Memorial Scholarship. This donation will be used for a scholarship awarded annually to a Pioneer senior.
Pamela Blankenhorn, Shelby – generous monetary donation of $300 for the Art Barr Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to a Pioneer senior.
Phil Johnson, Holy Christmas Trees, Lexington – generous donation of three Christmas trees with a total value of $180. These trees were the centerpiece for the holiday-themed activities for the YMCA Senior Activity group which was hosted at Pioneer.
Ron Lowis, Galion – generous donation of Woodworking and Carpentry magazines which were donated for use in our Carpentry and Home Remodeling Career Tech programs.
Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario – generous donation of homemade hats and scarves for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need.
Michele Starkey, Mansfield – generous donation of items with an approximate value of $200 for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need.
Mr. & Mrs. Doug Theaker, Mansfield – generous monetary donation of clothing items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet with an approximate value of $300. These items are used for students in need.
Tiffany Toombs, Ontario High School – generous donation of clothing items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet with an approximate value of $500. These items are used for students in need.
Dawn Wright-Smith, Blackbaud Giving Fund, Charleston, SC – generous monetary donation of $30. This donation will be deposited into the Alumni Endowment Fund and used for annual student scholarships.
Pioneer Penguin Fund Donations – used for students in need during the holiday season.
Mary Lee Barr – $100
John Burgess, Brighton Cong. Men’s Group – $134
Julie White – $75
Stephanie Roberts – $40
Rene Phillips – $100
Kevin Burke – $100
Adam Galley – $30
• Approved paternity leave for Rich Ulmer through Jan. 2, 2024.
• Approved supplemental contracts for Terri Crain, STNA clinicals, and Meghan Haney, STNA clinicals.
• Approved stipend contracts for the following certificated personnel: Google Level 1 Certification. – Cheri Laughbaum and Skyler Rose; Eduprotocal Training (two trainings) – Amanda Glessner and Jeni Stewart; Google training – What to Expect on Level 1 Test – Amanda Glessner and Jeni Stewart.
• Approved employment of Crystal Black, Mike Follett, Anthony Miller, and Kathy Weidig as substitute instructors.
• Accepted retirement resignation of Michael Grimwood, maintenance coordinator, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
• Approved employment of the following substitute classified personnel: Tessa Slone, custodial/security; Crystal Black, secretary and education aide.
• Approved employment of student workers for the Early Childhood Education program.
• Approved Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Board of Education Conference Room as the date, time, and place for the organizational meeting, with the January regular Board of Education meeting following.
• Elected Douglas Theaker board president pro-tem for the Jan. 22, 2024 organizational meeting.
• Approved memorandum of understanding for Career Coach Program at Clear Fork High School.
• Adopted resolution of commendation for Linda Schumacher upon her retirement as treasurer of Pioneer Career and Technology Center.
• Adopted resolution of appreciation for board member service for Spencer Shipman’s one year of service to the Pioneer CTC Board of Education.
Submitted by the Pioneer Career and Technology Center.