Highlights from PCTC board meeting

At its regular meeting on Dec. 18, the Pioneer Career and Technology Center Board of Education took the following actions:

• Approved Exchange of Services Agreement with OSU/Mansfield Branch for Teaching Professions program.

• Accepted Talent Ready Grant of $23,038 for Adult Education.

• Accepted donations as follows:

Avenue Church, Park Ave. – generous monetary donation of $750. This monetary donation will be used to purchase food items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet.

Mary Lee Barr, Shelby – generous monetary donation of $500 for the Art Barr Memorial Scholarship. This donation will be used for a scholarship awarded annually to a Pioneer senior.

Pamela Blankenhorn, Shelby – generous monetary donation of $300 for the Art Barr Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to a Pioneer senior.

Phil Johnson, Holy Christmas Trees, Lexington – generous donation of three Christmas trees with a total value of $180. These trees were the centerpiece for the holiday-themed activities for the YMCA Senior Activity group which was hosted at Pioneer.

Ron Lowis, Galion – generous donation of Woodworking and Carpentry magazines which were donated for use in our Carpentry and Home Remodeling Career Tech programs.

Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario – generous donation of homemade hats and scarves for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need.

Michele Starkey, Mansfield – generous donation of items with an approximate value of $200 for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need.

Mr. & Mrs. Doug Theaker, Mansfield – generous monetary donation of clothing items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet with an approximate value of $300. These items are used for students in need.

Tiffany Toombs, Ontario High School – generous donation of clothing items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet with an approximate value of $500. These items are used for students in need.

Dawn Wright-Smith, Blackbaud Giving Fund, Charleston, SC – generous monetary donation of $30. This donation will be deposited into the Alumni Endowment Fund and used for annual student scholarships.

Pioneer Penguin Fund Donations – used for students in need during the holiday season.

Mary Lee Barr – $100

John Burgess, Brighton Cong. Men’s Group – $134

Julie White – $75

Stephanie Roberts – $40

Rene Phillips – $100

Kevin Burke – $100

Adam Galley – $30

• Approved paternity leave for Rich Ulmer through Jan. 2, 2024.

• Approved supplemental contracts for Terri Crain, STNA clinicals, and Meghan Haney, STNA clinicals.

• Approved stipend contracts for the following certificated personnel: Google Level 1 Certification. – Cheri Laughbaum and Skyler Rose; Eduprotocal Training (two trainings) – Amanda Glessner and Jeni Stewart; Google training – What to Expect on Level 1 Test – Amanda Glessner and Jeni Stewart.

• Approved employment of Crystal Black, Mike Follett, Anthony Miller, and Kathy Weidig as substitute instructors.

• Accepted retirement resignation of Michael Grimwood, maintenance coordinator, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

• Approved employment of the following substitute classified personnel: Tessa Slone, custodial/security; Crystal Black, secretary and education aide.

• Approved employment of student workers for the Early Childhood Education program.

• Approved Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Board of Education Conference Room as the date, time, and place for the organizational meeting, with the January regular Board of Education meeting following.

• Elected Douglas Theaker board president pro-tem for the Jan. 22, 2024 organizational meeting.

• Approved memorandum of understanding for Career Coach Program at Clear Fork High School.

• Adopted resolution of commendation for Linda Schumacher upon her retirement as treasurer of Pioneer Career and Technology Center.

• Adopted resolution of appreciation for board member service for Spencer Shipman’s one year of service to the Pioneer CTC Board of Education.

Submitted by the Pioneer Career and Technology Center.