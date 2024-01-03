Highlights from PCTC board meeting

Staff Reports
-
0

At its regular meeting on Dec. 18, the Pioneer Career and Technology Center Board of Education took the following actions:

• Approved Exchange of Services Agreement with OSU/Mansfield Branch for Teaching Professions program.

• Accepted Talent Ready Grant of $23,038 for Adult Education.

• Accepted donations as follows:

Avenue Church, Park Ave. – generous monetary donation of $750. This monetary donation will be used to purchase food items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet.

Mary Lee Barr, Shelby – generous monetary donation of $500 for the Art Barr Memorial Scholarship. This donation will be used for a scholarship awarded annually to a Pioneer senior.

Pamela Blankenhorn, Shelby – generous monetary donation of $300 for the Art Barr Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to a Pioneer senior.

Phil Johnson, Holy Christmas Trees, Lexington – generous donation of three Christmas trees with a total value of $180. These trees were the centerpiece for the holiday-themed activities for the YMCA Senior Activity group which was hosted at Pioneer.

Ron Lowis, Galion – generous donation of Woodworking and Carpentry magazines which were donated for use in our Carpentry and Home Remodeling Career Tech programs.

Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario – generous donation of homemade hats and scarves for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need.

Michele Starkey, Mansfield – generous donation of items with an approximate value of $200 for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need.

Mr. & Mrs. Doug Theaker, Mansfield – generous monetary donation of clothing items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet with an approximate value of $300. These items are used for students in need.

Tiffany Toombs, Ontario High School – generous donation of clothing items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet with an approximate value of $500. These items are used for students in need.

Dawn Wright-Smith, Blackbaud Giving Fund, Charleston, SC – generous monetary donation of $30. This donation will be deposited into the Alumni Endowment Fund and used for annual student scholarships.

Pioneer Penguin Fund Donations – used for students in need during the holiday season.

Mary Lee Barr – $100

John Burgess, Brighton Cong. Men’s Group – $134

Julie White – $75

Stephanie Roberts – $40

Rene Phillips – $100

Kevin Burke – $100

Adam Galley – $30

• Approved paternity leave for Rich Ulmer through Jan. 2, 2024.

• Approved supplemental contracts for Terri Crain, STNA clinicals, and Meghan Haney, STNA clinicals.

• Approved stipend contracts for the following certificated personnel: Google Level 1 Certification. – Cheri Laughbaum and Skyler Rose; Eduprotocal Training (two trainings) – Amanda Glessner and Jeni Stewart; Google training – What to Expect on Level 1 Test – Amanda Glessner and Jeni Stewart.

• Approved employment of Crystal Black, Mike Follett, Anthony Miller, and Kathy Weidig as substitute instructors.

• Accepted retirement resignation of Michael Grimwood, maintenance coordinator, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

• Approved employment of the following substitute classified personnel: Tessa Slone, custodial/security; Crystal Black, secretary and education aide.

• Approved employment of student workers for the Early Childhood Education program.

• Approved Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Board of Education Conference Room as the date, time, and place for the organizational meeting, with the January regular Board of Education meeting following.

• Elected Douglas Theaker board president pro-tem for the Jan. 22, 2024 organizational meeting.

• Approved memorandum of understanding for Career Coach Program at Clear Fork High School.

• Adopted resolution of commendation for Linda Schumacher upon her retirement as treasurer of Pioneer Career and Technology Center.

• Adopted resolution of appreciation for board member service for Spencer Shipman’s one year of service to the Pioneer CTC Board of Education.

Submitted by the Pioneer Career and Technology Center.

No posts to display