Council on Aging presents activities list

The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) has a full calendar of fun for seniors in January.

“I’m back from maternity leave and ready for all the fun,” said activities coordinator Courtney Moody.

Moody will present an educational program about grocery store and rebate apps at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4. Those attending will learn how to utilize apps like Kroger, Walmart, and Meijer. If you do not already have the apps downloaded, we will download apps at the beginning of the program. A smartphone or tablet is required. Those attending should come with their device charged.

“If you received a new device for Christmas and are struggling to operate it or just need help with the basic operation of your smartphone or tablet, please make a Tech Time appointment with me and I will help you to the best of my abilities,” Moody said.

Two meet-to-eat opportunities are planned in January. The first takes place in Crestline at Mi Cerrito at 4 p.m. on Jan. 9. At 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, seniors can meet Moody at Old 30 BBQ. Limited sign-up spots are available for these events. Those attending are responsible for their meal purchases.

Adult coloring is planned at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8. Pages and new markers are available. This activity promotes relaxation and mindfulness. Light refreshments will be provided. Diamond painting Valentine Craft will take place on Jan. 11. Each person will be given kits to make two valentines. All supplies will be provided, but sign-up spots are limited.

Two bingos will be offered. Crestline bingo will be from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Crestline Community Center, located at the corner of Bucyrus and Thoman streets in Crestline. Light refreshments will be served at 1 p.m. Bucyrus bingo will be from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Council on Aging. Soup will be served for a donation at 1 p.m. Bingo is free to play and open to all seniors ages 55 and older.

Those who crochet or knit are welcome to join the COA for “Crafty Companions” from 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 23. Bring in your own supplies or project. Those attending are encouraged to bring in something they have made to show off to the group. Some patterns will be provided. Tutorial videos will be shown if there is interest. Moody can assist beginner crocheters or help refresh seasoned crocheters.

The activities program is offering monthly birthday celebrations in 2024. The first celebration will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30 to celebrate January birthdays. Cake will be provided. Those attending are welcome to play cards, work on the puzzle, or play a board game.

For the full calendar of activities, stop by the Council on Aging at 200 S. Spring St. in Bucyrus.

Some activities have limited attendance. Seniors should register in advance by calling Moody at 419-562-3050 option 4. Those on the list are guaranteed supplies and a seat and will receive an automated call about any activity changes.

Activities take place at the Council on Aging unless otherwise noted. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

For more information on the local COA, visit https://crawfordcountyaging.com.

Submitted by the Crawford County Council on Aging.