Board recognizes students

Kindergartener Jillian Shipman is acknowledged by the Galion City Schools Board of Education during its Dec. 19 meeting for demonstrating her “Portrait of a Tiger” trait of being “Involved.” Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

The Galion City Schools Board of Education met Dec. 19 for its final meeting of 2023 to recognize outstanding students, outgoing board members, and take care of some regular business before the end of the calendar year.

The board recognized students for exemplifying the Portrait of a Tiger Trait: Involved. The students included Jillian Shipman, kindergarten; Alexa Young, fifth grade; Maria Wegesin, eighth grade; and Shelby Compston, 10th grade. Each student received a certificate of achievement as well as a Challenge Coin from Superintendent Jeff Hartmann.

The board also recognized seven fall athletes who earned 1st Team All-Ohio honors. Mikayla Halbisen, Mia Felder, Holden Hunter, Linkon Tyrrell, Landon Campbell, Gabe Ivy, and Carson Frankhouse each received a certificate of achievement and Challenge Coin.

With the approaching new year, it was time for the board to say goodbye to outgoing board members who chose not to seek reelection when their terms expire at the end of December. Board President Grant Garverick and Laura Johnson were both presented with a plaque as well as a gift from Hartmann.

“I have appreciated your counsel and experiences you have shared with me in the time I have been here,” said Hartmann. “Thank you for your time.”

In preparation for the January 2024 meeting, the board set a date for an organizational meeting of Jan. 9 at 6:15 p.m. Board member Melissa Miller was also selected as president pro-tem for the January meeting until a president is selected for the remainder of the year.

In the Superintendent’s Report, Hartmann announced that Galion Intermediate School has applied to be a Purple Star recognized school. Hartmann went on to explain the significance to board members.

“We will find out in April, but it means that our schools are military family friendly,” Hartmann said. “There are certain things that we have to do and will have to put in place for all of our schools to be recognized by ODE, but we are starting with the intermediate building first and will scale it up to the rest of our buildings from there.”

Hartmann gave a brief update on the progress with Ohio GuideStone as it begins work with students in the district. Ohio Guidestone provides behavioral health and supportive services to referred students.

“They are on staff. They are in the buildings, and they are working with kids and working on caseloads,” he said. “It’s gonna take a little bit for us all to learn how to dance together, but so far it’s a net positive for us.”

