Campbell to play softball at UNOH

Galion High School senior Cece Campbell is pictured with her parents, Chris and Crystal Campbell, during an special event held Friday in which Campbell signed her letter of intent to play college softball at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion senior Cece Campbell took the next step in her academic and athletic career on Friday by signing her letter of intent to play softball at the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH).

Campbell, who has also played volleyball for four years at Galion High School, has been a standout on the softball field for many years.

The idea of her moving on to play at the next level comes at no surprise to friends and family, especially her parents, Chris and Crystal Campbell. Both noted how proud they are of their daughter’s accomplish, something they have both enjoyed watching over the years with Chris Campbell helping coach his daughter the past few years.

“Softball has always been her thing,” said Crystal Campbell. “She works at it non-stop.”

With her future at UNOH in place, that isn’t something that will be changing anytime soon.

As for her decision to attend UNOH, Cece Campbell said it was an easy one to make after visiting the campus in Lima, Ohio.

“I visited about four different schools, but when we went to UNOH, it just felt right,” said Campbell. “I immediately knew that was where I wanted to be. I practiced with them, and it just clicked.”

As for her studies, Campbell is planning to go into sports management with a focus on coaching further down the road.

But while Campbell has her plans beyond high school in place, she is still focused on her upcoming senior season of softball, and the excitement that is building even in the winter months. The excitement surrounds the hiring of new softball coach Calli Bauer.

“I am so excited for the change that was made. The workouts we are doing, the numbers we have now before the season. We have a shot at having a good season ahead of us,” Campbell said.

