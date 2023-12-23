Basketball Gallery: Galion defeats Highland

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

The Galion varsity boys basketball team defeated Highland 69-58 in overtime Thursday night at home.