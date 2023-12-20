Thomas receives Award of Valor

Corrections officer Garrett Thomas (right) receives the Award of Valor from Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent. Courtesy | Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Scott Kent is pleased to announce that corrections officer Garrett Thomas received the Award of Valor.

The Award of Valor is presented when a commissioned deputy is seriously injured in the line of duty as a result of a felonious assault. The sheriff may consider other types of injury for this award as well.

On February 26, Thomas responded to the cellblocks after another officer radioed for help. When Thomas arrived, a corrections officer was on the floor struggling with an inmate. While gaining control of the situation, Thomas was injured, requiring medical treatment.

Congratulations to Thomas on receiving the award. Because of his actions and the actions of other corrections officers that evening, a situation was made safe, which probably prevented further injury to others in that housing area.

Submitted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.