Community Foundation awards grants

Since March, The Community Foundation for Crawford County has awarded strategic competitive grants to local charitable organizations and municipalities totaling $422,973 and including the following recipients:

Competitive grants

• New Washington Veterans Memorial Park Fund of Projects, Inc. – two grants totaling $36,868 towards the development of a veterans’ memorial park in New Washington

• Wildlife Haven – $5,000 towards animal food expenses of the wildlife rehabilitation program and a summer assistant

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, Inc. – $5,000 towards lodging for Crawford County families whose children face life-threatening illnesses

• Crawford Reads 20 – two grants totaling $16,500 towards new books to distribute to children at community events

• Crestline Childcare Inc. – $14,000 towards the installation of a playground

• American Red Cross East Central Ohio – $15,600 towards four blood drives in Crawford County

• Crawford County Arts Council – two grants totaling $11,000 towards teaching fees, supplies, and the purchase of hardware and software for teaching digital art and publication classes

• YMCA of Bucyrus-Tiffin, Inc. – $38,500 towards capital campaign for renovations and upgrades

• Galion Community Theatre – two grants totaling $6,805 towards wireless headsets and the creation of a youth board

• #CrawfordForGood – $7,000 towards a matching pool with a fundraiser benefiting Crawford County non-profit organizations

• Friends of the Crawford Park District – $50,000 towards the creation of a multi-use trail at Unger Park

• Saint Francis Soup Kitchen – $3,500 for additional refrigeration for food storage

• Bucyrus Backpack Program – $20,000 to help cover student meals

• Family and Community Services, Inc. (RSVP) – $5,000 towards Crawford County senior volunteer recruitment, retention, and recognition, including background checks

• Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio – $7,500 towards JA programming for Crawford County students

• Bucyrus Kiwanis Club – $25,000 towards Splash Pad at Aumiller Park

• Lifecare Alliance – $5,000 towards Crawford County children with diabetes attending an educational camp for teaching diabetes management

• Crawford Partnership – $50,000 towards the continuation of Vision Campaign

• Crawford County Community Concert Association – $5,000 towards improved concert offerings

• Crawford Works – $50,000 towards operating and payroll costs

• #Giving2sday – $25,000 to award funds participating in the Foundation’s annual fundraiser, distributed on a prorated basis

Special recognition grants

• Crawford Works – $56 for boxed lunches for workshop attendees receiving training to assist them in achieving economic self-sufficiency through employment

• Jobs & Family Services (JFS) Adopt a Child at Christmas program – $1,069.50 in VISA gift cards

• Team Focus (Ohio Chapter) – $1,374.50 towards programming offering support and development of life skills in young men without a father figure

Emergency grants

• Alpha 12-Step Recovery – $8,200 for air conditioner repair at Jericho House

• Crawford County Affiliate of the Ohio Governor’s (Dolly Parton) Imagination Library – $10,000 towards books for children

The first competitive grant cycle deadline for 2024 is Dec. 31 with grants to be awarded in the spring

