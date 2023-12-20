Auditions opening for ‘Cinderella’

Auditions for the MY Theatre production of “Cinderella” will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre in downtown Mansfield. Appointments are not required for auditions, and attending both days of auditions is unnecessary.

Those auditioning must be between the ages of 12-18 unless still attending high school during the 2023-24 school year. Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a 16 to 32-measure excerpt from a song of their choice and bring sheet music in the proper key. An accompanist will be provided. Actors may also be asked to read a short scene from the script. Those auditioning should bring a list of schedule conflicts between the dates of auditions and the performances of “Cinderella.”

Performance dates are April 12-14, 2024. All performances will be held in the Theatre 166 performance space at the Renaissance. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be directed by Dauphne Maloney, with musical direction by Brian K. Nabors.

The timeless enchantment of “Cinderella” is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. Featuring such songs as “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and “Impossible,” the original musical was presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom where dreams come true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother.

As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still appeals to children and adults alike. This enchanted edition is inspired by the 1997 teleplay.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was adapted for television by Robert L. Freedman and directed by Robert Iscove, with choreography by Rob Marshall. Produced by Whitney Houston and Debra Martin Chase for Walt Disney Television, the production aired on November 2, 1997. This version featured a diverse cast, with Brandy Norwood as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother, Bernadette Peters as Cinderella’s stepmother, Paolo Montalbán as the prince, Whoopi Goldberg as the queen, Victor Garber as the king, and Jason Alexander as Lionel, the herald.

Several songs were added, including “The Sweetest Sounds” from No Strings, sung by Cinderella and the Prince, and “There’s Music in You,” written for the 1953 film “Main Street to Broadway” and sung as the finale by the fairy godmother. Sixty million viewers watched the broadcast, making it the most-watched television musical in decades and earning ABC its highest Sunday-night ratings in 10 years.

For additional information regarding auditions for the MY Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” contact Maloney at [email protected] or by calling 419-522-2726, ext. 212.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.