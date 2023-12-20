Council continues budget talks

Galion City Council met on Dec. 12 to cover the budget for upcoming new year, which was met with some road blocks.

The first legislation for the evening was Ordinance 2023-84 regarding appropriating and transferring funds in various funds.

City Auditor Brian Saterfield explained that Sections 2-11 were for the appropriations and transfers of insurance coverages that needed to be taken care of for the city. Saterfield went on to further explain that other sections were for various transfers between accounts.

A motion to suspend the rules and move the ordinance to its final reading was made and passed. Another motion was then made to pass the ordinance on its final reading, which also passed.

Ordinance 2023-85 pertaining to the City of Galion Budget for 2024 was then presented to council. The ordinance was immediately met with questions as members of council felt that they were not given sufficient information to review in advance of or during the meeting to be able to vote one way or another on the budget.

“When will we see more than this abridged version?” asked council member Kara Ault.

“This is what you see every year,” answered Mayor Tom O’Leary. “This is what you pass every year. Ms. Bell, is that right?”

To which Clerk of Council Julie Bell responded that council members had received the unabridged budget before.

After further discussion, Council President Eric Webber asked for a brief overview of some of the larger capital projects that could be expected over the course of 2024.

“I don’t want to put anyone on the spot,” said Webber.

O’Leary then went into some general details on a few expected expenses such as the improvements to be made on South Street and the funds associated with it. But with no ability for the council to look at specific information, the discussion was brief.

No vote was taken on the ordinance, and a special meeting was then scheduled for Dec. 14 to allow council members the chance to receive and review the unabridged budget as requested.

At Thursday’s meeting, Ordinance 2023-85 could only be presented for a second reading and not met with a vote for passage as there were not enough members of council present.

Editor’s note: Council met on Monday to review the budget. Due to the Inquirer’s press deadline, the article detailing the meeting will appear in the Dec. 27 edition.

