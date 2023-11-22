Come Home to Galion celebration nears

Santa Claus waives to the crowd during a previous Come Home to Galion Parade. Courtesy | LeAnne Gompf

As the holiday season swiftly approaches, it is time once again for the annual Come Home to Galion (CHTG) celebration to take over Uptowne Galion. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will have plenty of festive activities for everyone.

Things will kick off with “Breakfast with Santa” at the Big Four Depot, 127 N. Washington St. There will be three seatings at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 and are available at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 138 Harding Way W.

Throughout the day, a “Find the Elf” scavenger hunt will be held, with elves hidden around the windows of multiple Uptowne Galion businesses. The Crawford County Art Center will also hold a greeting card workshop at Galion Community Theatre from noon to 4 p.m.

The Galion Public Library will hold its annual Holiday Open House alongside the events uptowne from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides from 1-3:30 p.m., as well as a jazz band performance inside the library.

The Galion History Center will also be having its Holiday Open House at Brownella Cottage located at the northwest corner of Union and Walnut streets from 1-4 p.m.

The popular Reindeer Dash relay race event returns again this year and will be held at noon in the North Market Street area off of the Public Square. Please check with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce for more information by calling 419-468-7737.

Uptown bakery Cake & Icing will offer free cookie decorating from noon to 3 p.m. at 114 Harding Way W., and Galion Family Health at 126 Harding Way E. will be serving up free hot cocoa from 1:30-3 p.m. in front of its location, while supplies last.

From 1-4 p.m. there will be live entertainment on the Public Square, including performances by members of the Galion Community Theatre, Eagle Dance Center, and other community musicians. Food trucks KC Delights and Kettle Krunch will be set up at the square.

There will be a sing-a-long with princesses Anna & Elsa from 1-3:30 p.m. at Carrie’s Venue at 129 Harding Way West.

At 4 p.m., the Come Home to Galion Parade will step off and run from Jefferson Street exiting Heise Park, turning onto Harding Way West and marching east through the Public Square. The parade will feature the winners of the Galion Health Department Coloring Contest as well as princesses Anna and Elsa. The parade entry form can be found on the Come Home to Galion Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ComeHomeToGalion.

At 4:45 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Galion Grace Point Church, will be held at the Public Square. Following the ceremony, the Santa House will be open for visits.

At 6 p.m., doors open for the annual showing of the “Polar Express” at Galion Community Theatre. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

As the cost for entertainment, promotion, and other CHTG activities continues to rise, organizers are asking the community for its support. A donation of any size helps keep this Christmas tradition alive. Contributions can be sent to Come Home to Galion , c/o Galion Community Foundation, 138 Harding Way West, Galion, OH 44833.

