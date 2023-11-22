Theaker honored for 50 years of service

Doug Theaker (right) pictured with his wife, Mary Jean, and MOESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel at the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference. Courtesy | Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

Douglas Theaker, board president for Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC), was presented with the Ohio School Boards Association 50-year Veteran Award at the association’s Capital Conference on Sunday, Nov. 12. The 50-year Veteran Award is given to school board members in recognition of 50 years of service. Of more than 3,400 board members in Ohio, only three received this honor in 2023.

“I am most appreciative for this honor and being recognized for 50 years of service as a board member in public education,” said Theaker. “My education started in first grade in a one-room school in rural Madison Township. After two college degrees and 50 years of service, I’m proud to say I am still serving young people and hopefully bettering their education.”

“On behalf of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center and Board of Governors, I would like to congratulate Mr. Theaker on his outstanding accomplishment,” said Kevin D. Kimmel, MOESC superintendent. “Doug has been an integral part of the success that we have had at Mid-Ohio and his commitment to the schools, staff, and students in our service region has made a lasting positive impact. Doug’s influence stretches beyond the ESC as he also serves as a dedicated board president of the Pioneer Career & Technology Center and the Richland County Veteran Service Commission. Doug has served on the Richland County Veteran Service Commission board since 1983. A U.S. Navy veteran from the Korean War, Doug was elected into the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Hall of Fame in 2018.”

Kimmel added, “Doug has lived a life of service starting with enlisting in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. I would like to thank him for his ultimate service to our great country and his lifelong commitment to serving the youth in our community.”

Theaker has served on the board of Mid-Ohio ESC since 1997 and served on the Richland County Board of Education for 30 years before it grew into what is now MOESC, which “continues to grow by leaps and bounds because of the incredible services we provide,” he said.

He also previously served on the Ontario Local Schools Board of Education for 20 years, 11 of those years as board president. “It makes me proud to know that I am now a small part of serving public education in North Central Ohio as board president of both Mid-Ohio ESC and Pioneer Career and Technology Center,” he said.

“I, too, would like to congratulate Doug for his many years of outstanding boardmanship in this region,” said MOESC Treasurer Lorraine A. Earnest. “Specifically, his commitment and dedication to the work of Mid-Ohio ESC has been instrumental in this ESC being recognized as an educational leader in Ohio. Doug is very deserving of this award, and I am grateful to have served as his treasurer for the last 20 years.”

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.