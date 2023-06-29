MARYSVILLE — The fourth tournament of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf season took place on June 26, at Blues Creek Golf Course. Galion’s Logan Keller won the 16-18 division with a score of 74. A couple of other Tigers placed well, too.

Keller put together a 37 on the front and back sets of nine holes each. Keller squeezed past Fairbanks Chase Brackenridge (75).

Galion’s Nick McMullen finished in third place (76) after a 36 on the back nine. McMullen had a pair of birdies and 11 pars. Nathan McMullen finished in sixth place with an 80. Nathan had eight pars on the day.

Carson Walker gave Galion a fourth top-10 finish on the day with a ninth-place finish. Walker scored an 82, which included a nice 38 on the back end.

Big Walnut’s Ethan Krebs won the 13-15 division with a 73. That was a lengthy distance from second-place finisher Pleasant’s Dylan Moore, who came away with an 84. Colonel Crawford’s Berry Bryant finished ninth with a 102. Bryant’s fellow classmate Evan Keller was 12th at 114.

In the 12 and under group, Colonel Crawford’s Adam Keller finished in a first-place tie with Wynford’s Casey Rodgers at 52.

Pleasant’s Maura Murphy continued her dominance in the 13-18 girls’ group with a score of 78. Highland’s Rayma Smith placed second with 95 points. Colonel Crawford’s Norrie Plank was good for ninth with a 125 score.

HOJGA will take a few days off and be back in action on July 6, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Kenton.