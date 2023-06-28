A youngster takes part in a previous Creekin’ at Crawford Park District event held at Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598. Courtesy photo | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Feeding Day

Monday, July 3, 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Lisa to help feed some of the animals that reside in the Nature Center. Help prepare food for the box turtles or dangle a worm for the snapping turtles to grab. Don’t forget our snakes would love a mouse too! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org or follow the district on Facebook.

Little Explorers: Mud

Monday, July 3, 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore mud! We will be outside, wear your mud clothes!

Creekin’ at Crawford Park District

Wednesday, July 5, 1 p.m. at Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District Staff on a rock flippin’, water splashin’ bug catchin’, crawdad huntin’ adventure! Explore the stream that runs through the preserve and find out why these awesome ecosystems are so important! Wear your water shoes! Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 State Route 598, 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Nature Story Time

Thursday, July 6, 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story about Fungi! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book. Check out our Facebook page each week for updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting! This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.