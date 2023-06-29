Galion junior Kael Longwell delivers a pitch during a postseason game against Fostoria. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest

GALION — Galion will kick off its fall baseball league for boys entering grades 9-12 on August 27. The league will come to a stop on October 8, with no games being played on Labor Day weekend. Registration is now open for area high school players and will continue until August 4 when fees and applications are due.

The cost is $120 per player and that will include a team shirt. For applications, Galion head coach Kenny Fagan can be reached by phone at (419) 617-9405, or by email at Fagan.Ken@Galionschools.org. Checks will be made payable to Galion Baseball Parents Club.

In alignment with OHSAA rules, teams will consist of no more than four players from the same high school. It’s a neat chance to get fall work in with players around the area who are not normally in the same program.

Heise Park will host all games on Sundays at noon, with each game being six innings. There will not be any new innings beginning after two hours. Make-up games will be made upon agreement between teams, which may be played during the week.

The plan is for there to be five teams with 12-14 players each. There will be a max of 70 players in the league. Spots are filled as payment and applications are received.

Varsity experience, catchers, and pitchers will be worked evenly amongst the teams to create a competitive balance.

The Galion Inquirer will plan to cover some games, whether it is written or photographed pictures. As many athletes play multiple sports, many fall sports athletes won’t be a part of the league due to strenuous schedules.