OHSAA

COLUMBUS — Fourteen individuals will be enshrined in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame and 20 individuals will be honored as the Official of the Year in their respective sport Saturday during the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame induction banquet in Columbus at the Hilton Polaris.

The 14 Hall of Fame inductees are being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio. More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF

The officials of the year are selected through a process that includes OHSAA staff, OHSAA Directors of Officiating Development and local officials associations.

“We are proud to have an Officials Hall of Fame where the best in Ohio are recognized for their outstanding careers and their dedication to officiating,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sports Management and himself a member of the Hall of Fame. “Officiating is a service, and these 14 highly respected individuals have earned induction into the Hall of Fame through their commitment to that service.”

2023 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class (name, city and sports officiated)

Rick Bayless, Delaware (BK)

Dave Campbell, Cincinnati (BK, FB, CC, TF)

Phil Colflesh, Dublin (FB)

Charles “Ron” Golemon, Van Wert (BK, BB)

Andrew Holloman, Orwell (BB, SB, BK)

Carl Jordan Sr., Pepper Pike (BK)

Bill Mason, Granville (BK, LX)

Donald Mason, Zanesville (WR)

Cheryl Opperman, Wellington (SB)

Michael Porpora, Wadsworth (SO)

Michael Rauch, Beverly (BK)

Katie Roesch, Galion (VB, TF, BK)

Kevin Schwarzel, Athens (BK)

John Whitson, Newark (BK, FB, BB)

2022-23 OHSAA Officials of the Year

Baseball – Christopher Prokes, Vandalia

Boys Basketball – Chase Hiles, Wheelersburg

Girls Basketball – Erin Kenney-Levin, Cincinnati

Boys Cross Country – Carl Fisher, Delaware

Girls Cross Country – Timothy Stith, Brewster

Field Hockey – Darcel Arrington, University Heights

Football – Carl Davidson, North Canton

Gymnastics – Kathleen McIntire, Wadsworth

Ice Hockey – Justin Phillips, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Boys Lacrosse – Nick Adamski, Toledo

Girls Lacrosse – Matthew Farthing, Perrysburg

Boys Soccer – Michael Althoff, Worthington

Girls Soccer – Mark Kleman, Lima

Softball – Gary Russell, Duncan Falls

Boys Swimming & Diving – Robert Meredith Jr., Cincinnati

Girls Swimming & Diving – John “Jack” Gardner, Massillon

Boys Track & Field – Karen Sapp, New Waterford

Girls Track & Field – Emily Hickerson. McConnelsville

Volleyball – Sterling Kaimimoku, Huber Heights

Wrestling – Tom Martin, Dublin