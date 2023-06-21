A large crowd gathered to watch last year’s Galion High School alumni softball game. A.J. Kaufman | AIM Media Midwest

The annual Pickle Run Festival is set for June 30 and July 1 at Galion’s Heise Park. As in past years, a variety of fun, familial activities will be available to all.

The clever name originates from the story of a local businessman who supposedly dumped bad pickles into an area creek during the late 19th century.

Sarah Capretta is in her ninth year running the celebration that precedes the Fourth of July and is grateful to dozens of volunteers supporting her efforts.

Friday, June 30, kicks off with a Rock Hunt, where participants will uncover hidden rocks around the park. Games and inflatables will be set up from 5 p.m. until dusk, with a variety of food vendors also operating during the afternoon and evening.

Galion Community Theatre is bringing back the “Anything Goes” competition this year, made up of teams of six who will compete in different events at Unkrich Stadium. The event occurs Friday at 5 p.m.

The 40th Anniversary of the 5k race also occurs Friday, commencing around 7:30 p.m.

Weather permitting, the Heise Park pool will be open Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s activities include a craft show, car and cycle show and various games. The Galion History Center will offer tours of their 200-year-old log cabin in the park from noon until 4 p.m.

The popular cornhole tournament returns Saturday afternoon, along with the event’s annual parade at 1 p.m.

The Galion High School alumni softball game, sand volleyball competitions, and three-on-three basketball are also scheduled for Saturday morning.

Finally, Acoustic Tequila and Crazy Gringos will entertain spectators with live music, beginning Saturday at 5 and 7 p.m., followed by the renowned fireworks display after sunset.

The weekend concludes with disc golf at Amick Reservoir Sunday morning.

“We are excited to be planning the Pickle Run again and looking forward to another fun event for the community!” Capretta said.

For registration, additional information and any schedule changes, visit the festival’s continuously updated Facebook page.

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.