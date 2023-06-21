With no citizens seeking to address Galion City Council during its June 13 meeting, council members approved minutes from the May 23 regular meeting and May 30 special meeting before getting down to business, particularly ordinance 2023-49. This lengthy legislation — more than 20 pages long — aims to protect the city’s right-of-way when outside service providers are in town installing fiber optic cable or similar efforts.

These guidelines are mainly to avoid disruptions and provide a “clear definition,” specifically when a third internet operator comes to Galion this summer.

A motion to pass the ordinance was supported unanimously.

Mayor Tom O’Leary discussed the need for money to make capital improvements, including sewer and water, north of Brandt Road. Money has been advanced from the city’s general fund. He encouraged council members to consider legislation to appropriate the funds to pay down “two of the elements of the borrowing, two roadway pieces of that.”

The mayor claimed the general fund still is in “more than relatively good shape.”

O’Leary then noted that the Civil Service Commission has made a recommendation on the new Galion police chief. He explained that while no offer has been made, a decision should come soon.

To conclude the meeting, Second Ward member Melissa Frank thanked the city for adding speed bumps at Heise Park.

“I heard a lot of comments that they’re annoying, people don’t like them, and my response is I think we’re saving lives,” Frank shared. “It really slows people down. I think it was much needed, and for the naysayers, I’m sorry, but it has helped tremendously in slowing down the traffic.”

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.