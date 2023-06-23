Galion’s Nathan McMullen was once again one of the top Heart of Ohio Junior Golfers at Marysville Golf Club on Wednesday, June 21.

McMullen shot a 75 to finish third behind Fairbanks’ Chase Brackenridge (74) and Mount Gilead’s Steven Street (73). It was Street’s second consecutive HOJGA title after winning in Marion the previous week.

For McMullen, he got off to the best start out of the 23 golfers in the 16-18 division. On the first nine holes, McMullen led the way with a 34. But a couple of bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine forced a 41. Still, McMullen was just two shots back from the leader Street in the end.

Galion’s Nicholas McMullen finished fifth with a nice score of 76, while fellow Tigers golfer Logan Keller was in sixth place with a 77. Carson Walker shot a 92 to place No. 17.

Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut took home the title in the 13-15 division with a score of 76. Buckeye Valley’s Matthew Ralph was close at 77 to take second. Dylan Moore of Pleasant was up next with an 84. Pleasant’s Matt Murphy and Weston Ottery of Buckeye Valley tied at 93 to round off the top leaders in their class.

Kolton Crider of Pleasant posted a 53 to top the 12-and-under nine-hole round. Aiden Issler, also of Pleasant, was second at 55. Wynford’s Casey Rogers followed at 56, Griffin Gates of Delaware at 57, and Jenson Stover of North Union was fifth at 60.

The next HOJGA tournament is scheduled at Blues Creek, Marysville on June 26.