Foundation seeks to help nonprofits

Starting Tuesday, July 23, at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, July 24, at 8 p.m., The Community Foundation for Crawford County will kick off #CrawfordForGood, an effort to assist local nonprofits in raising money for operational and other expenses.

For this two-day, online-only fundraising event, the foundation will provide the fundraising platform, and any nonprofit can register and use the site for free. In addition, the foundation will be matching donations raised online on a prorated basis from a pool of $8,000 being offered by the combined generosity of the Board of Trustees and Park National Bank. The foundation encourages any companies or individuals who would like to add to this $8,000 pool to contact them as soon as possible as this adds to the fundraising incentive.

Any nonprofit organization located in Crawford County that would like to participate in #CrawfordForGood must register at the foundation’s website, www.cfcrawford.org, by Friday, July 19. As usual, the foundation will be using the NetworkForGood platform, where individuals are encouraged to create their own fundraising page to advocate and raise money on behalf of one of the participating organizations. Creating a fundraising page can be done in less than five minutes and can be easily shared on social media, emailed, and/or texted during the days of the event.

The platform website for those ready to build their fundraising pages will become available on July 15 and can be found at cfcrawford.networkforgood.com. Only those online donations made during the actual times and days of the event will be eligible to receive the prorated matching funds.

“This is the fifth year the foundation has facilitated a fundraiser on behalf of the nonprofits in Crawford County who register to participate with us,” explained Lisa Workman, the foundation’s president. “The foundation will not be keeping any of the money raised – it is all going back out directly into the hands of the nonprofits that raise it.”

The foundation’s vision is to bridge philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

Submitted by the Community Foundation for Crawford County.