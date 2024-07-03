Families invited to Animal Extravaganza

Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Animal Extravaganza

Saturday, July 13, from 12-3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Animal lovers are in for a treat! The Crawford Park District invites families to come experience snakes, salamanders, turtles, invertebrates, and much more. Various pet owners will be on hand to answer your questions and to allow you to hold and touch when appropriate. Get your face painted! Do a kid’s activity! A great family event you won’t want to miss! Food concessions will be available.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

