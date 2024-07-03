Hospital’s charging stations lauded

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s sustainability efforts are now being used as an example for others. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published a case study highlighting the hospital’s electric vehicle charging stations, and how the hospital was able to use the Inflation Reduction Act to finance the project.

“OhioHealth is showing its peers the power of the Inflation Reduction Act to save hospitals money and reduce environmental health burdens at the same time,” said Rachel L. Levine, MD, assistant secretary for health. “The law offers unprecedented opportunities for health care providers and other nonprofits to make long-term investments that reduce their climate impact and protect public health.”

Mansfield Hospital used capital from the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit to help pay for the charging station. The station provides free electric vehicle charging during the day and charges hospital cars during the night. It also serves as an incentive for physicians using electric vehicles to commute to a rural hospital like Mansfield Hospital.

Offering free charging stations to the community aligns with OhioHealth’s climate pledge to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030. By 2050, the system aims to achieve net zero emissions.

“The charging stations help support human health by building infrastructure that helps improve air quality by reducing tailpipe emissions in our community,” said Terri Scannell, principal advisor of sustainability at OhioHealth.

Curt Gingrich, MD, the president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals, said building sustainable, community infrastructure is just another way Mansfield Hospital is caring for its community.

“Improving the health of those we serve is a mission that involves hospital care, outpatient care, and creation care,” he said. “We are proud to support the development of a sustainable infrastructure for our associates, providers, and community.”

Submitted by OhioHealth.