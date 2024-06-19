Estep matches project with patriotism

Galion sophomore Sam Estep (right) poses for a photo with his industrial arts project, which will be donated to the American Legion Scarborough Post 243. Courtesy | Galion City Schools

Galion High School sophomore Sam Estep has taken a unique approach to his industrial arts assignment by crafting a patriotic-themed clock from scrap wood. This project, part of the curriculum led by esteemed teacher Bruce Weirich, showcases the dedication and craftsmanship of Galion’s young talent.

In a class where students learn to utilize various tools and refine their woodworking skills, Estep went above and beyond and gave his project personal significance. Inspired by a desire to honor the freedoms cherished in our country, he meticulously designed a clock that pays tribute to the sacrifices made by veterans like his grandfather.

The clock, a symbol of gratitude and remembrance, will be donated to the American Legion Scarborough Post 243 of Galion in memory of Ben Estep, a proud member of the American Legion and VFW Post 4329. Ben Estep served in the United States Army from 1968-70, distinguishing himself in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry, Charlie Company, 199th Light Infantry Brigade, and Old Guard Vietnam.

Weirich, who has just completed his 48th year of teaching, expressed immense pride in Estep and the thoughtful craftsmanship evident in the clock. The presentation of this piece to the American Legion will highlight the intergenerational appreciation for service and patriotism.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.