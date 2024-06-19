Archery shoot scheduled for June 25

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Archery

Tuesday, June 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Carpenter’s Bottom

Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at Carpenter’s Bottom Natural Area, 3225 State Route 98.

The Crawford Park District invites you to join Rich Carpenter as he regals the stories and history of Carpenter’s Bottom. Former director of the CPD, Bill Fisher, will also be on hand to cover the natural history aspects of this program.

Participants can hike along, or if you have one, golf carts can also be used to cruise the trails. Note: this is a special one-time use of golf carts at Carpenter’s Bottom.

Carpenter’s Bottom Natural Area is located on State Route 98 east of Bucyrus, just beyond the railroad tracks.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, June 29, at 9:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for summer are:

• Big Dipper – an asterism, several large galaxies in the area, and Mizar and its companion star Alcor.

• Arcturus – the 4th brightest star in our sky, part of constellation Boötes: the Herdsman, and has a double star Epsilon Boötis.

• Corona Borealis – “the Northern Crown”, 73rd constellation in size, and found between Boötes and Hercules.

• Hercules – 25,000 light-years away, a great object to observe, some of the oldest stars in our galaxy, and home to the Great Globular Cluster (M13).

• M92 – one of the brightest globular clusters in the Milky Way, found in the constellation Hercules, and is farther than M13.

• Cat’s Eye Nebula (NGC 6543) – one of the first planetary nebulae to be discovered, it’s expanding gas from a dying star, 3000 light-years away, and found in the constellation Draco.

• Scorpius – the “Scorpion”, contains the closest globular cluster M4, and home of a carbon star named Antares – which is a red super giant star.

• The center of the Milky Way – the area our whole galaxy rotates around.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.