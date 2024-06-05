Registration open for Broadway Camp

Registration has opened for the Renaissance’s annual Broadway Camp summer theatre program for students ages 8-13. The popular summer theatre camp sessions will be held as in-person classes during the weeks of June 17-21 and June 24-28.

Broadway Camp options include the traditional three-hour morning camp (June 17-21), as well as the day-long, six-hour “Broadway Camp Showz!” camp (June 24-28). All Broadway Camp sessions are designed to be sensory-inclusive with tuition set at $105 for either session. Full and partial scholarships are available for all Broadway Camp sessions.

Added in 2022, the day-long Broadway Camp Showz allows participants to further explore the opportunity to present a fully staged Broadway Kids-style production. The camp production, designed specifically for young actors, will use a script and score adapted from a popular Broadway musical. To participate in Broadway Camp Showz, students must previously have completed a session of a two or three-hour Broadway Camp or Broadway Camp, Too.

The Renaissance Broadway Camp programs provide students of all ability levels with the freedom to explore the world of musical theatre and the elements of performance through theatre games, improv, and dramatic play, as well as staging and singing. The four- and five-day camp sessions allow every child the opportunity to benefit from the opportunity to learn, grow, and perform as a part of an all-inclusive experience. Each camp session culminates in a special performance for parents, friends, and other guests.

Renaissance Broadway Camp is coordinated and led by Renaissance Education Manager Dauphne Maloney, well known for her work with youth theatre in the north central Ohio area. Maloney is also the founder and director of Mansfield Youth Theatre (MY Theatre), former resident director for the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT), and youth theatre director at The Ohio State University-Mansfield. She has directed and costumed over 300 productions and served as the youth theatre director for the Mansfield Playhouse for more than 20 years. Participating students will work directly with Maloney, as well as seasoned youth theatre actors.

Registration is limited. To register for either of the Broadway Camp weeks, contact Maloney at [email protected] or by calling 419-522-2726, ext. 212. For more information or to ask questions regarding the camp, including information for those with sensory sensitivities, those seeking scholarships, or other needs, email Maloney.

Broadway Camp is presented as a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series and with support from the Richland County Foundation Summertime Kids Fund.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.