Council on Aging unveils event list

Seniors will notice a few new activities in the Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) newsletter this month.

“I’m always looking for new crafts, new learning opportunities, and new ways for seniors to have fun,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator.

A hot dog social, sponsored by Altercare Bucyrus, will take place June 6 at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St. On June 11, a canvas painting class will be offered. Participants will follow a video tutorial to create a dragonfly sunset painting. All supplies will be provided. The class is $6 for the general public and $3 for COA activities members,

Bucyrus senior bingo will be on June 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Council on Aging, sponsored by Kingston Residence of Marion. A cards and games social will take place from 1-3 p.m. on June 25 at the Crestline Public Library.

A cooking demonstration is planned for June 26. Seniors must sign up as seats are limited. Kerri Eidson, SNAP educator for Crawford County, will lead the demonstration. Those attending will be able to sample the food and take home information and recipes.

The COA’s monthly birthday celebration will take place at 1 p.m. on June 28 with dessert provided by Kingston Residence of Marion.

The Council on Aging’s commodity closet will be open from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on June 10 in the lunchroom at the COA. Crawford County senior citizens ages 60 and older can come during the open hour, sign in on the sheet, and pick the items they want. Limits are posted on each table. The Council on Aging is always accepting donations for the commodity closet. The closet currently needs ready-to-eat or microwavable meals, condiments, pudding and gelatin cups, flavored tuna pouches, canned meats, cat and dog food, laundry detergent, and dish soap.

Some activities have limited attendance. Seniors should register in advance by calling Moody at 419-562-3050, option 4. Those on the list are guaranteed supplies and a seat and will receive an automated call about any activity changes. Activities take place at the Council on Aging, which is located at 200 S. Spring St. unless otherwise noted. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

Submitted by the Crawford County Council on Aging.