Conner earns top Girl Scouts award

Conner

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland will recognize Galion’s Julia Conner with the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. The Gold Award is the top distinction under the Girl Scouts Highest Awards program, a national program signifying a Girl Scout’s commitment to improving her community leadership, creativity, and dedication.

Courageous and strong

Conner was passionate about combating mental health challenges in youth. For her project, she designed programming to foster mental and physical well-being at a local summer church camp. She strived to instill coping skills and healthy habits in kids aged 11-17 and focused her education efforts on both physical and emotional health, as well as opportunities to promote leadership skills and teamwork. Following her camp programming, she compiled her activities into a book to share with other children in her community to utilize in a self-guided way.

Conner’s project exemplifies the transformative impact that Girl Scouts can have on their communities.

She is a 2023 graduate of Galion High School and currently attends Kent State University.

Girl Scouts take action

The Girl Scout Gold Award honors girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable “Take Action” projects. The Gold Award is the highest distinction falling under the Girl Scouts Highest Awards program. Girls dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to complete the steps to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts, like Julia, exemplify the values of Girl Scouts by addressing important issues in their communities and effecting lasting change,” said Tammy Wharton, president and chief executive officer for Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland. “Her project embodies the leadership skills and commitment to service that are hallmarks of the Gold Award. I applaud our 2024 Gold Award Girl Scouts for being innovators, big thinkers, and role models.”

In 2024, 16 girls in the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland 30-county region will receive the Gold Award. The Gold Award is awarded to fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts annually, and each Gold Award Girl Scout spends one to two years on her project. Approximately one million Girl Scouts have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916.

Conner and other recipients will receive their awards during the Highest Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 9, at the Idea Foundry in Columbus. ABC 6 and Fox 28 reporter Kate Siefert will serve as emcee for the event.

Submitted by Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland.