Final Academic Challenge held at MOESC

The Academic Challenge champion seventh and eighth grade Colonel Crawford A team poses for a photo. Pictured in the front, from left to right, are Ella McGrady, Isaac Stirm, and Corbin Channel. In the back row, from left to right, are Graden Bohach, Claire Esterline, Seamus Connerford, and AJ Adkins. Courtesy | MOESC

Sixth , seventh, and eighth graders competed in their final Academic Challenge of the 2023-24 school year on May 14-15 at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center. We want to congratulate all competitors but especially our winners for each tournament.

“We had another fantastic year; this one marked with very close competitions at all levels,” said Leanna Ferreira, tournament director. “What a joy to see so many students enjoying academics and showcasing their talents.”

May 14 results (sixth grade)

Teams: Colonel Crawford A, B & C; Crestview A, B & C; Fredericktown A, B & C; Lexington A & B; Mansfield City; Mansfield Spanish Immersion A & B; Northmor A, B & C; Ontario; Plymouth-Shiloh; Sacred Heart A & B; St. Mary’s Mansfield; St. Mary’s Wooster; Shelby A & B and Wooster A, B & C.

Lexington A took first place with a score of 117, beating Fredericktown A with a score of 105. Lexington A represents Lexington Eastern Elementary School and is made up of Coulter S., David S., Carter G., and Levi M. Fredericktown A includes Cora Frye, Natalie Sharp, Thomas Shade, and Carson Sanchez.

May 15 results (seventh/eighth grade)

Teams: Ashland A & B; Colonel Crawford A & B; Crestview A & B; Galion A & B; Lexington A & B; Madison A & B; Mansfield Christian A & B; Mansfield City; Mansfield Spanish Immersion; Mt. Gilead A & B; Northmor A & B; Northwestern; Ontario A & B; Plymouth-Shiloh; Sacred Heart; St. Mary’s of Mansfield; St. Mary’s of Wooster; St. Peter’s A & B; Shelby A & B; Tiffin A & B; Upper Sandusky and Wooster A & B.

Colonel Crawford A won first place with a score of 100, and Crestview A took second place with a score of 98. Colonel Crawford A is comprised of Ella McGrady, Isaac Stirm, Corbin Channel, Graden Bohach, Claire Esterline, Seamus Connerford, and AJ Adkins. Crestview A is made up of Titus Kelley, Carter Blum, Alex Cutlip, Fin Rowlands, and Isaac McFarland.

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.