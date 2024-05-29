Final Academic Challenge held at MOESC

Sixth , seventh, and eighth graders competed in their final Academic Challenge of the 2023-24 school year on May 14-15 at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center. We want to congratulate all competitors but especially our winners for each tournament.
“We had another fantastic year; this one marked with very close competitions at all levels,” said Leanna Ferreira, tournament director. “What a joy to see so many students enjoying academics and showcasing their talents.”
May 14 results (sixth grade)
Teams: Colonel Crawford A, B & C; Crestview A, B & C; Fredericktown A, B & C; Lexington A & B; Mansfield City; Mansfield Spanish Immersion A & B; Northmor A, B & C; Ontario; Plymouth-Shiloh; Sacred Heart A & B; St. Mary’s Mansfield; St. Mary’s Wooster; Shelby A & B and Wooster A, B & C.
Lexington A took first place with a score of 117, beating Fredericktown A with a score of 105. Lexington A represents Lexington Eastern Elementary School and is made up of Coulter S., David S., Carter G., and Levi M. Fredericktown A includes Cora Frye, Natalie Sharp, Thomas Shade, and Carson Sanchez.
May 15 results (seventh/eighth grade)
Teams: Ashland A & B; Colonel Crawford A & B; Crestview A & B; Galion A & B; Lexington A & B; Madison A & B; Mansfield Christian A & B; Mansfield City; Mansfield Spanish Immersion; Mt. Gilead A & B; Northmor A & B; Northwestern; Ontario A & B; Plymouth-Shiloh; Sacred Heart; St. Mary’s of Mansfield; St. Mary’s of Wooster; St. Peter’s A & B; Shelby A & B; Tiffin A & B; Upper Sandusky and Wooster A & B.
Colonel Crawford A won first place with a score of 100, and Crestview A took second place with a score of 98. Colonel Crawford A is comprised of Ella McGrady, Isaac Stirm, Corbin Channel, Graden Bohach, Claire Esterline, Seamus Connerford, and AJ Adkins. Crestview A is made up of Titus Kelley, Carter Blum, Alex Cutlip, Fin Rowlands, and Isaac McFarland.
Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.