Donnenworth honored for advocacy

Jill Donnenworth (left) received the Robert Denton Special Achievement Award on May 14 from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at the annual Two Days in May Conference. Courtesy | The Domestic Violence Shelter

On May 14, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost honored Jill Donnenworth, the director of community-based services at The Domestic Violence Shelter in Mansfield, with the Robert Denton Special Achievement Award. The award was established to recognize an individual with at least five years of experience in the field of victim assistance who has demonstrated leadership in the crime victims’ rights movement.

“This award is a tremendous honor, and I hope it serves to shine a light on the important work of survivor advocacy,” said Donnenworth. “I love my job because I get to walk alongside people as they make lasting changes that empower them to break free of cycles of abuse. But I hate that there’s even a need for a job like mine. I hope this award can be a reminder that this work is ongoing, it’s necessary, but it’s also entirely preventable.”

The award was presented by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at its annual Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance. The award and the conference are designed to recognize the outstanding work being done to empower victims and survivors of crime in Ohio.

“Jill has set the standard for how to care for survivors and their families, and for how to implement innovative programs and solutions that make it possible for organizations like ours to serve them better,” said Colleen Rice, executive director of The DV Shelter. “We couldn’t be prouder of her, and we’re glad to have this opportunity to really celebrate all she has accomplished.”

Submitted by The Domestic Violence Shelter.