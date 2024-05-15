RYOT to perform ‘Trouble at the Mill!’

The Renaissance Theatre, under the artistic direction of Lori Turner, is delighted to announce the upcoming presentation of “Trouble at the Mill!” (or Sawdust Becomes Her) by the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT). This exciting family-friendly production will take place outdoors in the Renaissance Plaza green space and is part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series.

Audiences are invited to join in the interactive fun as RYOT presents a classic melodrama that harks back to a bygone era. The show promises a lively experience where viewers can engage by cheering for the hero, booing the villain, and rooting for the heroine to prevail.

“The kids are having such a great time with this very hambone, over-the-top acting style. I’m so looking forward to seeing them having fun engaging the audience and bringing this show to life,” Turner said.

Performances of “Trouble at the Mill!” will take place on Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, encouraging families to bring lawn chairs or blankets for an enjoyable afternoon or evening on the green space at the Renaissance.

The production features talented students from second through 12th grade, double-cast in various roles to ensure a fresh experience for attendees at each performance. The diverse cast includes students from Ashland, Lucas, Bellville, Mansfield, Ontario, and Lexington schools.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.