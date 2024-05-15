Shaws to close out concert season May 16

Mat and Savanna Shaw are a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 quarantine and will be appearing in the last show of the Crawford County Community Concert Association’s 2023-24 season on Thursday, May 16.

After their first video, “The Prayer,” went viral, the Shaws continued releasing duets on social media and streaming platforms with singles charting in multiple countries. They quickly garnered a worldwide following that has now resulted in over 670,000 YouTube subscribers, 194 videos, and over 83 million views. In October 2020, their first 13-song album, “Picture This,” debuted at number one on the iTunes Pop Chart and number one on multiple Billboard charts.

Additional information is available at www.matandsavannamusic.com.

This show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Bucyrus Elementary Auditorium located at 245 Woodlawn Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For additional information and ticket purchases, visit the Concert Association website at crawcocommconcert.com and click on the iTickets.com link or call 800-965-9324.

Money-saving season memberships are now available for the Concert Association’s 2024-25 season. Next season’s five-show lineup includes The Buckinghams with original members Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna, Yesterday & Today, an interactive Beatles Experience, Jingle Bell Swing with Helen Welch and the Skatch Anderssenn 16-piece orchestra, The Wonder Bread Years starring Pat Hazell, a former Seinfeld writer and The Tonight Show regular, and The Appalachian Road Show honoring the music, traditions, and history of the real Appalachian people and region.

Previews are available on the website as well as membership forms to buy season tickets.

Submitted by the Crawford County Community Concert Association.