Agency on Aging to host Medicare event

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in partnership with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), will host a Welcome to Medicare event for Ohioans new to Medicare on Thursday, May 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Hawkins Corner.

Hawkins Corner is part of the Hawkins Conference Center at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario.

This is a free and informational event. Area Agency on Aging staff will be available to assist with additional outreach resources. For questions about this event or other events held within your area, contact the Benefits Enrollment Center at the Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144. No registration is required to attend the event.

OSHIIP also conducts additional events and seminars. For additional information, please visit insurance.ohio.gov.

OSHIIP representatives are also available at 800-686-1578 and [email protected] to answer Medicare questions.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.