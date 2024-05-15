Athletes, teams inducted into HOF

Hiler Clum Teglovic Birmingham The 1985 Holmes-Liberty High School boys basketball team. Gebhardt The 1982-83 Buckeye Central boys basketball team.

BUCYRUS — The annual Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet took place April 20 at the Trillium Event Center.

The following athletes and teams were inducted as part of the Class of 2023:

Regina Birmingham

Birmingham graduated from Crestline High School in 1978. She played three years of track, four years of tennis, and one year of basketball. In track, she ran the 100-, and 200-yard dash, and the 440-yard relay as the anchor. In field events, she competed in the high jump and long jump. In 1976, she was the state champion in the long jump. In 1977, she placed at the state level in the high jump and long jump.

After high school, Birmingham attended National University in business administration, the Ohio State University with a degree in Agricultural Economics and International Studies. Regina traveled to China to attend Qingdao University and studied Chinese language and culture. Birmingham is self-employed.

Birmingham has three children — Jason, Jennifer and Zuri — and six grandchildren.

Matt Clum

Clum is a 2007 graduate of Galion High School. He was a wrestler while in high school. Clum was the state champion in 2007 with a 45-0 record. He wrestled in the Division II, 215-pound class. In 2006, he was a state qualifier and came in sixth, in the same weight class. He was also the Northern Ohio League champion in 2007. Clum also played varsity football at Galion, and he continued his education and wrestling career at The University of Findlay. He was a four-time Division II NCAA national qualifier. Clum currently coaches football and wrestling for Galion Middle School.

Clum works at Gorman Rupp and is a devoted dad to his sons, Boston and Braylon. Both boys are very active in sports.

Phil Gebhardt

Gebhardt is a Wynford High School graduate in the Class of 1988. He is a two-time first team All-Ohioan in basketball. He led the Royals to a state-runner up finish in 1987 and a regional runner-up finish in 1988. He finished his career with 1,391 points, averaging 23.2 points per game. His 90 three-pointers in a season is currently ranked 26th in the state and a Wynford record. In a game against Galion, Gebhardt made eight three-pointers and tied the record for the most in school history. He also set school records for assists in a season (240, currently 13th in the state) and in a career (596, currently 17th in the state).

Gebhardt was named first team All-Ohio, District 6, and All-North Central Conference in his junior and senior years. He was the Crawford County Player of the Year in 1988, and he participated in the OHSBCA North-South All-Star game in that same year. He ended his Wynford career with a 60-16 record in his three varsity seasons. Gebhardt also lettered in golf and baseball.

After graduating from Wynford, Gebhardt went on to a hall of fame career at Malone University. He finished his collegiate days with 1,984 points. He olds records for the most three-pointers in a game (10), season (156) and career (428) which was the NAIA record at the time. He also holds the Malone record for three throw percentage in a season with .913 and in a career with .878. He ended his career Malone with a 104-35 winning record.

Phil and his wife, Brenda, live in Sugarcreek, Ohio. They have three children, Elle (Evan), Sam (Abby), and Phillip, and two grandsons, Weston Gebhardt and Benson Tyger.

Blaire Hiler

Hiler was a four-year starter on the Buckeye Central volleyball team. She set the school record in kills at 1,382. In 2006, she broke the single season kills record with 470. She also broke the block record. Hiler was a three-time All-Ohioan and was first team All-Ohio her senior year. Other honors Hiler received her senior year were All-NCC, first team District 6, District 6 Player of the Year and BC MVP. She was selected to play in the Ohio Volleyball All-Star game. Blaire led her team to three NCC championships. She was a member of the 2005 Junior Olympic 16’s All-Tournament team.

One of her most memorable moments in high school was beating undefeated Wynford.

Hiler also played basketball at Buckeye Central. She lettered three years and made All-district and All-NCC.

After graduating in 2007, Hiler attended the University of Kentucky on a full-ride scholarship for volleyball. While she was at UK, she was part of a top 15 nationally ranked college volleyball team, going to four straight NCAA appearances, which included second rounds and Sweet 16 runs. She finished her volleyball career with four varsity letters. Hiler graduated in four years, majoring with a Bachelor of Science in Family Science. Upon graduation, she was hired at the University of Arkansas and was the director of volleyball operations. She also served as the liaison between the volleyball team and the entire University of Arkansas Athletics Department.

While in Fayetteville, she became a junior Olympic volleyball coach. She coached there five seasons in conjunction with her roles at the University of Arkansas.

After her stint at U of A, Hiler became a project manager at Sam’s Club Corporate where she supported the VP. In her time there, she created organizational structure in multiple business segments, managed a large budget preparing expense and travel arrangement reports, and she developed strategic relationships inside and outside the organization allowing her to work with a successful team.

Hiler is now in her seventh season as director of volleyball operations as an LSU Tiger. In her position, she oversees all day-to-day operations of the Tiger program, including the program’s budget, practice and match schedules, compliance, team travel, equipment and community outreach. She also serves as the liaison to the departments that touch the volleyball program. Hiler serves as the camp director for Tonya Johnson Volleyball Camps.

Hiler is the daughter of Jerry Hiler and Amber Christy . She has two brothers, Nate Hiler and Bryce Christy.

Ryan Teglovic

Teglovic is a South Central graduate. Arriving in 2008, Teglovic coached football at Col. Crawford High School for 14 seasons. Teglovic built a program that hadn’t had a winning season in 13 years. At the end of his career, the Eagles became a powerhouse in Crawford County and the NCC/N10 conferences. Teglovic’s coaching record is 93-53. His team accomplished two league titles and he was Division 6 Coach of the Year. He led the Eagles to their first play-off game (2012) in school history, and their first playoff game at home. He also coached the Eagles to their first playoff win (2015), first multi-win playoff run (2021) and first consecutive playoff appearances (2021-22).

As the head of the Guidance Department, Teglovic’s reach wasn’t limited just to football players. He made an impact on anyone, and everyone he encountered.

Teglovic was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Jan. 18, 2021. Ryan passed away May 27, 2022, one day before his 50th birthday. The outpouring of support from the community, football staff and players, school, rival county football teams, and beyond was incredible. Teglovic left behind his wife Lori, son Nick, daughters Kristen, Abbi (Burkhart), Kari (Raudebaugh), Allison and Molli.

To honor the memory of Ryan, the roadway that leads down to the Eagles stadium is named “Ryan Teglovic Lane.”

Holmes-Liberty High School 1958 boys basketball team

The basketball team, for Holmes –Liberty High School, were state runner-up in 1958, with a 26-1 record. The team’s only defeat of the season was at the hands of the Northwestern Huskies of Wayne County, in the state basketball final. The final score was 60-56. To get to the state final, the Pirates beat McCutchenville, 65-60, Shiloh 67-52, Sulpher Springs 45-43, Ridgeville 68-54, Hopewell-Louden 63-53, and Pleasantville 59-46, in the state semifinals. The team’s league record was 15-0. The Pirates won the county tournament, beating Tiro, Lykens and North Robinson.

The members of the team included Bill Hudson, Donald Schiefer, Donovan Scott, Captain; Jim Crall, Jerry Schiefer, Don Grau, manager, Eddie Miller, manager, Glenn Steiner, Jim Kalb, Fred Foght, Larry Young, Howard Keyse, Larry Schiefer, John Steiner, Carl Ruth, manager, Raymond Candel, manager and Coach Clarence Jewel, Jr.

Living team members are Captain Donovan Scott, Donald Schiefer, Jim Crall, Jerry Schiefer, Howard Keyes and Glen Steiner.

1982-83 Buckeye Central boys basketball team

The 1982-83 boys basketball team from Buckeye Central High School accomplished a record of 27-1. The team’s only loss was in the state championship game to Delphos St. John, 68-54, who finished 28-0. The team ended the season as the Class A state Runner-up. This trip to the state basketball tournament marked the first time a Crawford County boys basketball team had reached this level since the Holmes-Liberty team lost to Northwestern (Wayne County) in the 1958 state finals.

This team has the first and only perfect record regular season in school history. The team’s average winning margin was 22 points. The team record against AA teams was 6-0. The team was ranked No. 2 in Ohio Class A in both the AP and UPI Coaches polls. The 1982-83 team was inducted into the Buckeye Central Hall of Fame in 2007. Randy Krebs, Lance Kimmel and Scott Gray received All-Ohio recognition. Five of the top six players went on to play college basketball: Gray, Krebs, Phil Loy, Lance “Boomer” Kimmel and Todd Kehres.

Gray and Kimmel were first team All-Ohio, while Krebs was chosen to play in the Class A Tournament All-Star game.

The team roster consisted of Kelly Dye, Todd Kehres, Kimmel, Gray, Norbert Donnersbach, Loy, Ken Kaple, Randy Payne, Krebs, Sott Ramey, Jack Ehresman, Brad Young. The team c0-captains were Krebs and Gray.

The head coach was Steve Mohr and assisted by Denny Shoemaker.

Submitted by the Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame.