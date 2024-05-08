12 concerts on tap for summer series

A large crowd gathered in downtown Crestline on Aug. 10 for a performance by The Gatlins during the 2023 Ralph Thauvette Summer Concert Series. Courtesy | Crestline Community Development Team

The Ralph Thauvette Summer Concert Series has expanded to 12 free concerts this summer in downtown Crestline. All concerts take place at the corner of Seltzer and Scott streets.

“The concerts were well attended last year,” said Clayton Herold, director of the t (CCDT). “Moving all of the concerts to Seltzer and Scott streets allows for more shade and people to be closer to downtown restaurants.”

Downtown restaurants will be open, and the concerts will take place within the Crestline DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area). The DORA is a designated public space where alcoholic beverages can legally be consumed. Crestline’s DORA allows for the consumption of beer, wine, or liquor within the DORA zone as long as they have a DORA cup, which is available at local establishments serving alcohol.

The DORA is in effect from 5-10 p.m. on Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, and 12-11 p.m. on Saturdays. A DORA map and FAQ sheet can be found on the chamber’s website at galion-crestlinechamber.org/crestline-dora.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

• May 30 – Get-A-Way Band

• June 6 – Steve Brown & Friends

• June 13 – Tom’s Kitchen Table

• June 20 – AFM 159 Concert Band

• June 27 – Kaptain Kurt

• July 11 – AFM 159 Big Jazz Band

• July 18 – Baker 47

• July 25 – Redemption Jazz Dixieland Band

• Aug. 1 – The Gatlins

• Aug. 8 – Suburban Brass Quintet

• Aug. 22 – CONNE

• Aug. 29 – David Berry Band

Three of the concerts will coincide with Second Thursdays in Crestline, which is sponsored by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce.

CCDT is currently looking for additional sponsors for the concert series. Those interested may contact Herold at 419-689-3711. To give a donation, make checks payable to Projects Inc. and mail them to the Crestline Community Development Team, PO Box 303, Crestline, OH 44827.

The summer concert series is a collaborative effort between the Crestline Community Development Team, the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, the Village of Crestline, and the Mansfield Federation of Musicians Local 159.

Submitted by the Crestline Community Development Team.