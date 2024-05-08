Students of the month honored

From left to right, Colonel Crawford students Kevin Feik, Jacob Swisher, and Ryan McMichael pose for a photo with their Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month awards. Courtesy | Colonel Crawford Lions Club

Three Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month award winners and their parents were welcomed as guests at the Lions Club dinner meeting on April 25. Each student received a commemorative certificate and a check for $100. The students are selected to be students of the month by a vote of the Colonel Crawford High School staff.

Jacob Swisher is the February Student of the Month. He attended with his father, Bret, and stepmother, Amber Swisher, and with his mother, Angie, and stepfather, David Wise. Swisher has earned an academic letter the past three years and is a member of the National Honor Society. He also serves as the president of the Class of 2024 and as president of the LEO Club.

Swisher is a member of FCCLA. and Young Life. He was also selected as an American Legion Buckeye Boys state representative.

As a Colonel Crawford golf team member, Swisher has earned three varsity letters. He leads the student section for both football and basketball games. Swisher also works at the Golf Club of Bucyrus.

Swisher has been accepted to attend Miami University where he will major in finance.

The March Student of the Month is Kevin Feik, son of Phil and Michelle Feik and a member of the National Honor Society. He has participated in the vision show choir for four years and is a member of the FFA.

Feik is a 13-year member of the Liberty Leaders 4-H Club, serving the last three years as president, and is a 4-H camp counselor. He is an active LEO Club member and volunteers in various activities of the Liberty Township Fire Department, Holy Trinity Church, and LEO groups. He lifeguards the women’s water aerobics classes and helps his father farm.

Feik has received swim coach awards in his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. This year, the coaches have named the award the Kevin Feik Team Award, and it was presented to Feik. Each year the award will be given to a senior swimmer who has put the team before himself. A $500 scholarship comes with the award.

Feik is enrolled in the College-Now engineering program at North Central State College. In May, he will graduate with an associate degree. He will then attend Ohio Northern University to major in civil engineering.

Ryan McMichael is the April Student of the Month. He is a senior and the son of Casey and Brenda McMichael. He is a member of FCCLA.

As a junior, McMichael received Academic All-Ohio honors for track. As a senior, he was a varsity football team captain. He was Defensive Player of the Year, named First-Team All-N10 District, Academic All-Ohio, and All-Ohio. McMichael was also captain of the basketball team and is now participating in track again.

In the community service area, he assists with the various youth sports programs year-round. This summer he will be working for a local landscaping company.

McMichael is currently attending North Central State College and his future plans are undecided.

Submitted by the Colonel Crawford Lions Club.