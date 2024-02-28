Program aims to find elusive snow scorpionfly

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Feeding Day

Monday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Lizards, turtles, bugs, snakes, and bunnies, oh my! The Crawford Park District has lots of mouths to feed here at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center! Come by to help Naturalist Kaily prepare diets and feed the critters. But that’s not all! Captive animals require enrichment in their lives to relieve stress and boredom. Make fun puzzles, toys, and decorations for them as well!

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Little Explorers: Bugs

Tuesday, March 5, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore bugs!

Homeschool in Nature: Vernal Pools

Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598.

Join the Crawford Park District Homeschoolers at Sandusky Headwaters Preserve to learn about vernal pools. We will take a hike down to the vernal pools and check the traps to see if we can catch any animals on this late winter day. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5 to 12-year-old.

