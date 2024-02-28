School board recognizes students

Pictured (left to right) with Galion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann are Portrait of a Tiger recipients Alexis Griffin, Hudson Chambers and Caroline Ice. Members of the Civil Air Patrol recently visited with Galion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann.

The Galion City School District Board of Education met for its February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The meeting, which was open to the public, featured key highlights that underscore the district’s commitment to encouraging students to believe, achieve and succeed.

At this month’s meeting, the board recognized students who exemplified the Portrait of a Tiger trait, “person of integrity.” The following students were acknowledged for their exemplary dedication to listening to others’ perspectives and showing strong character during challenges:

• Hudson Chambers – first grade

• Caroline Ice – fourth grade

• Alexis Griffith – sixth grade

• Zach Moneysmith – ninth grade

The board considered and approved a new resolution to make February 2024 “Love the Bus Month” throughout the district. This resolution affirms that Galion City Schools recognizes the vital role the yellow school bus plays in the life of the district. During “Love the Bus Month,” the board calls on all students, families, faculty, and staff to recognize the work of the school transportation team and all they contribute to the well-being of students.

The board also discussed the scope of work for repairing Galion Middle School’s roof. Having received bids for the project from five area contractors, the board assessed the varying costs, addenda, and amount of work days required to ultimately make the best choice for the district.

Regular board business included the review of past meeting minutes and review of recent financial reports. Information was provided on student achievements and current legislation, and Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann shared his monthly update.

During Hartmann’s update, he shared information about the Civil Air Patrol (CAP). The district is working to create a cadet program for students in grades 6-12. CAP is a civil service organization committed to the vigilant service of America in times of disaster. Its more than 64,000 members selflessly devote their time, energy, and expertise toward the well-being of their communities while also promoting aviation and related fields through aerospace/STEM education and helping shape future leaders through CAP’s cadet program.

“We already have over 170 students interested in joining the program,” stated Hartmann. “We are excited about bringing this new opportunity to our Tigers. People can find more info about CAP at gocivilairpatrol.com or cap.gov.”

The board’s next regular meeting will occur on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.