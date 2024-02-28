GCT honored as public health partner

Galion Community Theatre board members pose for a photo with their 2023 Public Health Partner of the Year award. Courtesy | Crawford County Public Health

The Galion Community Theatre (GCT) was recently selected by the Crawford County Board of Health as the 2023 Public Health Partner of the Year. The board annually reviews collaborative activities Crawford County Public Health conducted with community partners during the previous calendar year to select a Public Health Partner of the Year.

The seven members of the board unanimously agreed that the GCT’s commitment to hosting the inaugural, groundbreaking “Amplified Expressions of our Journey” event last August was well-deserving of recognition. GCT has already agreed to host the event again this year.

This event, spearheaded by the Crawford County Prevention Coalition, partners local individuals in recovery with local artists who create unique artworks that reflect upon their journey through addiction to recovery. Seven individuals courageously took turns taking center stage at GCT last August to share their stories as talented artists revealed interpretations of their journey through portrait painting, song, dance, and collage art.

On behalf of the board, Health Commissioner Kate Siefert presented the GCT Board of Directors with their award on Feb. 20 to thank them for their efforts. “Your willingness to bring life to an innovative way to combat the stigma surrounding substance use while also providing hope to others through the arts is a direct reflection of GCT’s compassion and commitment to the community,” she said.

GCT board member Beth Anne Jarvis, a key organizer of the event, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to involve GCT in this community-driven project. “The Amplified Expressions of our Journey event was a great way to showcase how the performing arts can be a powerful tool to tell stories, celebrate accomplishments, and even shape our own thoughts,” she said.

This is the sixth year of honoring a community partner for efforts that help Crawford County Public Health fulfill its mission to educate, empower, and improve the quality of life for the Crawford County community. Previous recognition has been awarded to Sheriff Scott Kent (2018), Avita Health System (2019), Crawford County EMA (2020), the Bucyrus Public Library and the Crestline Public Library (2021), and the Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities (2022).

Submitted by Crawford County Public Health.