Flying Horse Farms expanding opportunities

Flying Horse Farms (FHF) in Mount Gilead is a medical specialty camp that provides medically, physically, and emotionally safe camp experiences with an emphasis on holistic healing at no cost for kids with serious illnesses and their families.

“A dose of camp is good for everyone,” Dr. Bethany Uhl, medical director of Flying Horse Farms, shared. “For caregivers and campers, the thought of camp is often unimaginable. Flying Horse Farms goes beyond providing needed respite. It’s a space where independence, autonomy, and joy happen as perceived barriers from their diagnosis are minimized.”

This year, FHF is determined to unlock more with and for the community they serve. In 2024, more weeks of camp programming will be offered, including the addition of spinal cord injuries and mental health conditions such as depression and PTSD as primary diagnoses as diagnoses served. Ultimately, FHF is striving towards 25% more campers throughout the season. Behind these deliberate efforts will be more opportunities for campers to embrace “yes,” “I can,” and “I will” through transformational camp experiences.

At camp, kids get to just be kids by attending programming without their caregiver, living in a cabin with friends, and participating in traditional summer camp activities under customized medical supervision. Activities include archery, boating, fishing, dancing, arts and crafts, ropes course, zipline, and more. Campers receive care as needed 24/7 from nurses, physicians, and psychosocial team members in a well-equipped onsite medical facility.

Programming runs April through November and includes a range of experiences featuring family weekends, weeklong camps by diagnosis, and community partner days. Camper applications are now open for the 2024 program season and must be completed by March 15.

Submitted by Flying Horse Farms.