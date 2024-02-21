Concert to Benefit Gill House, Galion Music Parents

As part of the music ministry of the First United Church of Christ in Galion, a jazz concert benefiting the restoration efforts of the historic Gill House and the fundraising of the Galion Music Parents will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the church.

The concert will feature the music of the Shawshank Big Band under the direction of Damian Boyd and select solo works by members of the Galion High School band. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and split between the Gill House, the Music Parents and the band.

The historic Gill House is being restored to its former glory. One of the largest homes in Galion, the home in its history has played host to Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone. The organization Preserving Galion, Inc. has owned the home and has undertaken the extensive restoration of this historic home on Harding Way.

The Galion Music Parents support the band and choir programs at Galion City Schools. The Music Parents provide the extras needed for a successful music program. This group has purchased uniforms, choir robes, and much more over the years.

The Shawshank Big Band is a part of Mid-Ohio Jazz Orchestra, Inc. a nonprofit organization formed to promote and commemorate big band music of the 1930s, ‘40s and early ‘50s. The band is under the direction of Boyd, a noted area trombonist, band leader and performer. The band is comprised of talented musicians from across north central Ohio, including members from Wooster, Galion and suburban Columbus. This marks the fourth benefit concert played by the band as part of the concert series.

This concert features the music of Duke Ellington and Count Basie as well as selection made famous by Charlie Barnett, Glenn Miller and others.

“This is a great opportunity to hear a fine big band and support great local causes,” said Brian Treisch, a member of the band and longtime Galion resident.

Information about this concert can be had by calling the church office at 419-468-4380 or contacting Treisch at 419-566-5326. The church is located at 248 Harding Way West.