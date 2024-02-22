Crum updates MOESC board on progress

Pictured are members of the MOESC Student Services Department, which includes special education coordinators, psychologists, speech-language therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, vision specialists, behavior specialists, parent mentors, intervention specialists, and English language learner instructors. Courtesy | Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

At its meeting on Feb. 14, the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) Board of Governors heard a presentation from Director of Student Services Jennifer Crum.

Crum first highlighted the threefold increase in English language learner tutoring support since 2021, demonstrating a strong commitment to assisting students with diverse linguistic backgrounds. Additionally, the success of vision intervention training for occupational therapists was summarized, showcasing positive intervention data and outcomes for students who benefited from this program.

Another key announcement was the introduction of the behavior support team in partnership with Akron Children’s Hospital. This collaboration aims to enhance MOESC’s services by providing crucial support for the mental health and wellness of district staff, thereby benefiting the students they serve. Moreover, MOESC has forged partnerships with state organizations such as the Ohio Speech and Hearing Board and the Department of Education and Workforce to tackle the shortage of speech and language providers in the region. These collaborative efforts underscore a dedication to addressing critical needs in education and ensuring the success of students across the region.

Also during the meeting, the board voted to close the MOESC offices on Monday, April 8, due to the solar eclipse, and staff will be working remotely. MOESC will also be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 19.

The next board meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 20.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.