Walk-in clinic now open in Shelby

Pictured is Avita’s new clinic at 24 E. Whitney Ave. in Shelby. Courtesy | Avita Health System.

Avita Health System has announced the opening of its new walk-in clinic and medical offices at 24 E. Whitney Ave. in Shelby. The facility officially opened on Feb. 1.

“We’re excited to offer urgent care, primary care, and specialty services in Shelby,” explained Jerry Morasko, president and CEO of Avita Health System. “Our newest clinic provides a convenient third option for urgent care needs in Richland County, joining our Bellville and Ontario walk-in clinics. In addition, we will have family medicine, cardiology, urology, bariatrics, OB-GYN, and more to come. Our focus is to continue providing additional access to healthcare services to our newest community.”

Avita purchased the 47,730-square-foot property in October 2023 and has been renovating the facility for over three months. It boasts three medical suites and 18 patient rooms and brings approximately 25 new jobs to the area.

The Shelby Walk-in Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week, to provide urgent care services. The following providers will have medical offices at this new location and are accepting patients: Justin Eagleston, MD, bariatric/general surgery – 567-307-7854; William Polinski, DO, cardiology – 419-462-4600; Thomas Smith, DO, bariatric surgery – 419-462-3839; David Stormont, MD, family medicine – 419-462-3425; Sean Hart, CNP, urology – 419-468-0732; Jamie Ladd, CNP, family medicine – 567-247-0872; and Women’s Care, OB/GYN – 567-307-7869.

For more information about Avita Health System, visit avitahealth.org.

Submitted by Avita Health System.