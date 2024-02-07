Tigers fall short in dual meet

The Galion varsity swim teams hosted Mount Gilead on Jan. 31 at the Galion Community Center YMCA. The Lady Tigers fell to the Indians in a close match, 38-33, while the boys team lost 48-33.

Both Galion teams did well in spite of missing swimmers for the evening. Senior Elisha Brown led the Lady Tigers with wins in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard Breaststroke. Freshman Claire Wiggins won the 200-yard freestyle and placed third in the 100-yard freestyle. Junior Grace Sparks won the 100-yard freestyle and was second in the 50-yard freestyle. Freshman Elliott Gangwer was second in the 100-yard backstroke. The 200-yard medley relay of junior Rilley Preston, Brown, Wiggins and Sparks placed second. The 400-yard free relay team of Sparks, Gangwer, Wiggins, and Brown were victorious.

The boys team was led by Junior Anthony Ferini and Freshman Noah Gillam. Ferini won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. Gillam won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly events. Senior Luke Tinnermeier won the 100-yard freestyle and was second in the 50-yard freestyle. Junior Ashton Faulds was third in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events. The 200-yard medley relay team of Tinnermeier, Gillam, Ferini, and Faulds placed second. The 400-yard free relay team of Gillam, Faulds, Tinnermeier, and Ferini placed first.

This meet completes the dual meet season for the Tigers. The girls team finished 3-6 and the Men’s team 4-5. The next competition will be Saturday, Fe. 10, at Malabar Junior High competing in the Northwest District sectionals. The meet starts at 11 a.m..

Submitted by Galion High School swimming coach Ted Temple.