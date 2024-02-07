Exploring Carpenter’s Bottom

Outlined in red is Carpenter’s Bottom, one of Crawford Park District’s newest park properties. It’s located on state Route 98, just outside Bucyrus. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Explore Carpenter’s Bottom

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. at Carpenter’s Bottom Natural Area, 3225 State Route 98.

One of the newest park properties is open for hikers! Join Crawford Park District Director Josh to explore Carpenter’s Bottom Natural Area, which also includes a parcel from the Conservation League. These two properties, situated along the banks of the Sandusky River, comprise the largest land acquisition in CPD history! This program will venture established trails but will include some “off-trail” hiking. Put on those hiking shoes and come explore your newest park! All ages welcome.

Carpenter’s Bottom Natural Area is located on state Route 98 east of Bucyrus, just beyond the railroad tracks. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Rock Tumbling

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District invites you to join us at one of our popular rock tumbling programs. You will learn about rock tumbling equipment and the process of tumbling rocks. We will start a rock tumbler with rough stone and go through all four polishing stages to create beautiful, polished rocks.

Volunteer Bryan Summer will lead this rockin’ program! The first session will start the rough tumbling process; session 2 will finish the polish tumble. A one-hour multimedia lesson will be part of this hands-on activity. Please plan on attending both sessions.

Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Walk-ins are still welcome.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

