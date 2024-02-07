Teddy Bear Concert set for Feb. 18

A girl learns about instruments as part of a Teddy Bear Concert hosted by the Renaissance Theatre. Courtesy | Renaissance Performing Arts

The Renaissance Theatre will host the second of its three Teddy Bear Concerts in the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. The performance features an original script by Michael Thomas in an engaging adaptation of “Peter and the Wolf” that features audience participation and interactive storytelling performed by local actors and live musicians from the Mansfield Symphony.

Teddy Bear Concerts take place at the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 venue with audience members sitting near the performers. Geared to children ages 2-10, each Teddy Bear Concert offers an interactive element and relaxed environment. Small audience sizes, lights up, low sound levels, and safe sensory spaces allow audience members with autism and other sensory-processing issues to be accommodated at this performance.

An important part of the Ren’s educational and family programming, Teddy Bear Concerts are set up to allow children an up-close experience with symphonic instruments, live acting, and basic musical concepts. To provide the most engaging performance possible, the Teddy Bear series can accommodate a limited number of concert-goers and their favorite teddy bears, so seats fill quickly.

Tickets are just $5 each and are on sale at the Renaissance Box Office, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield, by phone at 419-522-2726, and online at www.rentickets.org. Additional generous support for the Ren’s Teddy Bear concert series comes from Nationwide Children’s, the Ohio Arts Council, and Sharon Granter, in memory of her late husband, Don. For additional information, please call 419-522-2726.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.